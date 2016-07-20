版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Musk says Tesla 'master plan' should be released 5 p.m. PDT on Wednesday

July 20 Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets:

* "Post should go live on Tesla website around 5 pm" California Time, hinting at release of 'Master Plan' Source text: (bit.ly/2acPlO1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

