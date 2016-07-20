BRIEF-U.S. Department of Justice approves Molson Coors as acquirer of Sabmiller's interest in Millercoors

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* U.S. Department of Justice approves Molson Coors as acquirer of Sabmiller's interest in Millercoors
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Proposed AB Inbev-Sabmiller merger is still subject to clearance from Chinese regulatory authorities
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - Still awaiting additional closing conditions for AB Inbev-Sabmiller merger to be completed
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - "Now well on our way to closing our transaction, which we expect will be completed before end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)