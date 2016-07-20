BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties buys shopping center in Stamford, CT

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc :
* Purchase was funded with a $22.6 million mortgage secured by property with an affiliate of Voya Financial Services
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc says deal valued at $45.3 million
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires the Newfield green shopping center in Stamford, CT
* Balance of purchase price was funded by company's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)