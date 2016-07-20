版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 03:36 BJT

BRIEF-CME Group announces first trades of new aluminum A380 alloy futures

July 20 CME Group

* Announces first trades of new aluminum a380 alloy (s&p global platts) futures

* A total of 50 futures contracts were traded across august through december 2016 contract months Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐