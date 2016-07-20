BRIEF-Campbell Soup lowers its outlook for FY net sales

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Campbell Soup Co :
* Revises fiscal 2016 full-year sales guidance and outlines factors impacting fiscal 2017
* Campbell lowered its outlook for net sales for FY
* Continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBIT to grow 11 to 13 percent and adjusted EPS to grow 11 to 13 percent, or $2.93 to $3.00 per share
* Continues to expect its current cost savings initiatives to deliver $300 million in annual savings by fiscal 2018
* Expects to generate approximately $1.3 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2016
* Now expects FY net sales to decline by 2 percent to 1 percent compared to previous range of 1 percent to 0 percent
* Reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings
* 2016 sales guidance includes 1-point benefit from deal with Garden Fresh Gourmet and a 2-point negative impact from currency translation
* Plans to build e-commerce capabilities in China to extend Kjeldsens brand, to launch Tim Tam biscuits, Goldfish snack crackers
* To use only antibiotic-free chicken in its products, a shift that will be implemented over next few years
* Revised 2016 net sales guidance reflects impact of recent recall of Bolthouse Farms protein drinks and related production outage
* Anticipates increased strategic share repurchases, unless cash is needed to help fund future external development
* Expects to deliver incremental savings of approximately $50 million in fiscal 2017
* "In China, Campbell intends to increase marketing efforts behind its Kjeldsens brand in its key markets of Shanghai and Guangdong province" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.