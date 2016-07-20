版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 03:50 BJT

BRIEF-Corning unveils corning gorilla glass 5

July 20 Corning Inc

* Corning unveils corning gorilla glass 5

* Corning gorilla glass 5 is commercially available, is expected to be on product models from later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐