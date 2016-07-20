版本:
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline ships 2016-17 seasonal influenza vaccines for US market

July 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK ships 2016-17 seasonal influenza vaccines for US market

* Expects to supply up to 40 million doses across both vaccines for US market in 2016-17 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

