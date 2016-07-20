BRIEF-Intel reports Q2 revenue of $13.5 billion

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Intel Corp :
* Intel reports second-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion
* Quarterly EPS of 27 cents
* Quarterly reported non-GAAP operating income of $3.2 billion, net income of $2.9 billion and EPS of 59 cents
* Quarterly Client Computing Group revenue of $7.3 billion, down 3 percent sequentially and down 3 percent
* Quarterly Data Center Group revenue of $4.0 billion, up 1 percent sequentially and up 5 percent year-over
* Sees Q3 GAAP, non-GAAP revenue $14.9 billion, +/- $500 million
* Quarterly Internet of Things group revenue of $572 million, down 12 percent sequentially and up 2 percent year-over-year
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue of mid-single digits
* Quarterly Programmable Solutions Group revenue of $465 million, up 30 percent sequentially
* Q2 gross margin 58.9 percent versus. 62.5 percent last year
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 60 percent, +/- a couple percentage points
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percentage points
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $13.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital spending of $9.5 billion (+/- $500 million)
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 62 percent, +/- a couple percentage points
* Sees Q3 research and development plus MG&A spending about $5.1 billion
* Q3 revenue view $14.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO says "Our restructuring initiative to accelerate intel's transformation is solidly on-track"
* "We're forecasting growth in 2016 built on strength in Data Center, the Internet of Things and Programmable Solutions"
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP research and development plus MG&A spending $20.8 billion, +/- $400 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $57.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain cautious on PC market; "forecasting growth in 2016 built on strength in Data Center, the Internet of Things and Programmable Solutions"
* Sees 2016 GAAP gross margin percentage of 60 percent ( +/- a couple percent pts)
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development plus mg&a spending $20.7 billion , +/- $400 million
* The total number of employees in q2 was at 106,000, down 6,000 from the first quarter Source text: bit.ly/2ahqefO Further company coverage:
