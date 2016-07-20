BRIEF-Intel reports Q2 revenue of $13.5 billion

July 20 Intel Corp :

* Intel reports second-quarter revenue of $13.5 billion

* Quarterly EPS of 27 cents

* Quarterly reported non-GAAP operating income of $3.2 billion, net income of $2.9 billion and EPS of 59 cents

* Quarterly Client Computing Group revenue of $7.3 billion, down 3 percent sequentially and down 3 percent

* Quarterly Data Center Group revenue of $4.0 billion, up 1 percent sequentially and up 5 percent year-over

* Sees Q3 GAAP, non-GAAP revenue $14.9 billion, +/- $500 million

* Quarterly Internet of Things group revenue of $572 million, down 12 percent sequentially and up 2 percent year-over-year

* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue of mid-single digits

* Quarterly Programmable Solutions Group revenue of $465 million, up 30 percent sequentially

* Q2 gross margin 58.9 percent versus. 62.5 percent last year

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin 60 percent, +/- a couple percentage points

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percentage points

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $13.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital spending of $9.5 billion (+/- $500 million)

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 62 percent, +/- a couple percentage points

* Sees Q3 research and development plus MG&A spending about $5.1 billion

* Q3 revenue view $14.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CEO says "Our restructuring initiative to accelerate intel's transformation is solidly on-track"

* "We're forecasting growth in 2016 built on strength in Data Center, the Internet of Things and Programmable Solutions"

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP research and development plus MG&A spending $20.8 billion, +/- $400 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $57.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain cautious on PC market; "forecasting growth in 2016 built on strength in Data Center, the Internet of Things and Programmable Solutions"

* Sees 2016 GAAP gross margin percentage of 60 percent ( +/- a couple percent pts)

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development plus mg&a spending $20.7 billion , +/- $400 million

