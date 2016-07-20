版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors declares Q3 dividend of 38 cents per share

July 20 General Motors Co

* Declared a third quarter 2016 dividend of 38 cents per share on the company's common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

