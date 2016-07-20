版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-American Express Q2 earnings per share $2.10

July 20 American Express Co

* Q2 earnings per share $2.10

* Q2 total revenue, net of interest expense, $8.2 billion versus $8.3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $8.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

