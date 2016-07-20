BRIEF-American Express U.S. Consumer Services net income up 74 pct

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 American Express Co
* Qtrly return on average equity (ROE) was 26.4 percent, down from 28.1 percent a year ago.
* Qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $463 million, down 1 percent from $467 million a year ago
* Net income from quarter included a gain of $1.1 billion ($677 million after-tax) from sale of company's Costco U.S. cobrand card portfolio
* Quarter net income of $373 million, up 1 percent from $369 million a year ago
* Net income from quarter included $232 million ($151 million after-tax) restructuring charge related to efforts to reduce cost base
* "Expect 2016 results to be at the high end of the range we shared earlier this year"
* "During the quarter, we again made substantial investments in marketing and technology to help grow the business"
* Expectations for 2017 remain unchanged
* Now plan to increase the quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 32 cents per share
* Qtrly consolidated expenses were $4.8 billion, down 15 percent from $5.6 billion a year ago
* U.S. Consumer Services reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, up 74 percent from $613 million a year ago.
* Quarter net income of $576 million, up 5 percent from $550 million a year ago
* International Consumer and Network Services reported second-quarter net income of $228 million, up 18 percent
* Now plan to repurchase up to an additional $3.3 billion shares over the next four quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)