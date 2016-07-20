BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :
* Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc reports second quarter net revenue of $54.6 million and net income of $5.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into an amended and restated credit facility
* Former $100 million credit facility was increased to $250 million
* Maturity date of credit facility was extended from November 15, 2016 to july 20, 2021
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32
* Monarch may use borrowings from credit facility to pay for costs related to expansion project at its Monarch Casino Black Hawk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)