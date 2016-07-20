BRIEF-IMAX Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Imax Corporation Reports Second
* Says IMAX increases 2016 installation guidance to 155 theatres, up from original 2016 guidance of 115 to 120 theatres
* Says record backlog of 442 systems represents 40% growth to existing network of 1,102 theatres at quarter-end
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* There were 442 theatres in backlog as of June 30, 2016, up 14% from 388 in backlog as of march 31, 2016
* Qtrly revenues $91.7 million versus $107.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ad1baP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)