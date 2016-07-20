版本:
BRIEF-Core Laboratories N.V. Q2 revenue of $148.1 mln decreased 3.6 pct sequentially

July 20 Core Laboratories N.V.

* Second quarter EPS of $0.38 GAAP; EPS of $0.35, excluding items

* At current activity levels, core predicts 2016 U.S. onshore oil production will fall approximately 1,100,000 bopd

* Second quarter revenue of $148.1 million decreased 3.6 pct sequentially

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $146.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

