BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces conclusion of strategic review process

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :
* Co, board intend to continue discussions with some interested parties who have indicated interest in certain of company's assets
* Board determined that appropriate course of action at this time was to continue to pursue company's business plan
* Intends to complete, by end of 2016, remaining $7.0 million of $10.0 million share repurchase program approved in late 2015
* Will implement a quarterly dividend effective in q3 of 2016 in place of present semi-annual dividend
* To monetize all or a portion of its remaining commercial loan portfolio, which totaled approximately $24 million at June 30
* In active negotiations regarding potential transactions involving additional 1,000+ acres of land on west side of interstate 95
* Assuming closing of deals under contract, expects income property portfolio could grow by at least $100 million in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)