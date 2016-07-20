版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-NVE q1 earnings per share $0.65

July 20 Nve Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Compared to prior-year quarter ended june 30, 2015, total revenue for q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 19% to $6.71 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐