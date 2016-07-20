版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement

July 20 Chevron Corp :

* Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement

* Jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years

* First delivery expected to arrive in 2018

* Unit Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has signed a key terms agreement with Singapore Carbon Hydrogen Energy Pte. Ltd

* When lng sale and purchase agreement is finalized, jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐