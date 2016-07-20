BRIEF-Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Chevron Corp :
* Chevron and JOVO sign LNG agreement
* Jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years
* First delivery expected to arrive in 2018
* Unit Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has signed a key terms agreement with Singapore Carbon Hydrogen Energy Pte. Ltd
* When lng sale and purchase agreement is finalized, jovo is expected to receive up to 0.5 million metric tons per annum of lng over five years
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)