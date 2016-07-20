BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy Inc says plans to emerge from Chapter 11

July 20 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Debtors plan to emerge from chapter 11 on or about august 1, 2016

* On july 14, 2016, court issued an order confirming joint-prepackaged plan of reorganization of debtors - sec filing

* On july 14, 2016, court issued an order confirming joint-prepackaged plan of reorganization of debtors