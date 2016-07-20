版本:
BRIEF-Ballard signs follow-on technology solutions agreement

July 20 Ballard Power Systems Inc :

* Ballard signs follow-on technology solutions agreement with leading global automotive oem

* Says follow-On contract involves technology solutions work that began with this customer in 2014, including technology transfer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

