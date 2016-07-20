BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.38

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc :
* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $13.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 12 percent compared to $11.8 million for q2 of 2015
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)