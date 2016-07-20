BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.38

July 20 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc :

* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $13.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 12 percent compared to $11.8 million for q2 of 2015

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.38