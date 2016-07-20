版本:
BRIEF-CEO Glen Perry resigned from Zion Oil and Gas on July 14

July 20 Zion Oil And Gas Inc :

* On July 14, co received notice of Glen Perry's resignation as president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

