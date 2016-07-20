BRIEF-Symantec entered into amendment to credit agreement

July 20 Symantec Corp :

* On July 18, 2016, co entered into amendment agreement, dated as of July 18, 2016 to credit agreement, dated as of may 10, 2016

* Symantec Corp says amendment provides for an additional $800 million term loan commitments under a new term loan facility