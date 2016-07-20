版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-GM sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

July 20 General Motors Co :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐