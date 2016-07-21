BRIEF-Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Mullen Group Ltd :
* Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday