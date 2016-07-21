版本:
BRIEF-Mullen Group qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

July 20 Mullen Group Ltd :

* Qtrly total revenue $247.0 million versus $284.8 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Mullen Group Ltd says Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

