BRIEF-Amgen announces settlement of securities litigation

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Amgen Inc
* Settlement class consists of purchasers of Amgen's publicly-traded securities during period from April 22, 2004, through May 10, 2007
* Amgen announces settlement of securities litigation
* Amgen will pay $95 million into a settlement fund to be distributed to class members
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday