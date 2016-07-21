版本:
BRIEF-Amgen announces settlement of securities litigation

July 20 Amgen Inc

* Settlement class consists of purchasers of Amgen's publicly-traded securities during period from April 22, 2004, through May 10, 2007

* Amgen announces settlement of securities litigation

* Amgen will pay $95 million into a settlement fund to be distributed to class members

