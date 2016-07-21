BRIEF-Perrigo announces leadership change in Rx Pharmaceuticals segment

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo announces leadership change in Rx Pharmaceuticals segment
* Says announced departure of Douglas Boothe, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Rx Pharmaceuticals
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-3581; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday