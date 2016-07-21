版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 09:13 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo announces leadership change in Rx Pharmaceuticals segment

July 20 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces leadership change in Rx Pharmaceuticals segment

* Says announced departure of Douglas Boothe, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Rx Pharmaceuticals

