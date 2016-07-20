版本:
BRIEF-Xerox sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775/shr

July 20 Xerox Corp :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0775 per share

* Also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on Xerox series a convertible perpetual preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

