公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 02:45 BJT

BRIEF-Papa John's says it is committed to converting to cage-free eggs by 2016-end

July 20 Papa John's International Inc :

* "Committed to converting to cage-free eggs by end of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

