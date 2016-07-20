BRIEF-Enservco appointed special committee to address 2010 stock plan claims

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Enservco Corp :
* Special committee verified certain stock options granted under 2010 plan had exceeded applicable limitations on grants in 2010 plan
* On June 17, board appointed special committee of disinterested directors to address certain claims regarding its 2010 stock incentive plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)