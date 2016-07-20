版本:
BRIEF-Enservco appointed special committee to address 2010 stock plan claims

July 20 Enservco Corp :

* Special committee verified certain stock options granted under 2010 plan had exceeded applicable limitations on grants in 2010 plan

* On June 17, board appointed special committee of disinterested directors to address certain claims regarding its 2010 stock incentive plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

