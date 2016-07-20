版本:
BRIEF-Ohio Valley Banc received notice of approval from ohio division of financial institutions of merger of milton banking co

July 20 Ohio Valley Banc Corp

* On July 20, co received notice of approval from ohio division of financial institutions of merger of milton banking co - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29UdMiv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

