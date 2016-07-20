版本:
BRIEF-Mistras Group agrees to legal settlement

July 20 Mistras Group Inc :

* Mistras Group agrees to legal settlement and updates earnings guidance for its recently completed fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

