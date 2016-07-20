版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Newmont Mining sets qtrly dividend of $0.025 per share

July 20 Newmont Mining Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐