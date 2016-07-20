BRIEF-Belden announces public offering of preferred stock

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Belden Inc :
* Belden inc says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million depositary shares
* Belden inc says intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in or extensions of credit to its subsidiaries among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)