版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Belden announces public offering of preferred stock

July 20 Belden Inc :

* Belden inc says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million depositary shares

* Belden inc says intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in or extensions of credit to its subsidiaries among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐