公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals unveils cost reduction plans

July 20 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces cost reduction plans

* Reducing approximately 13 percent of its global workforce

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals says intends to withdraw lomitapide from european union (eu) and certain other global market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

