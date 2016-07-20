BRIEF-Teva announces pricing of EUR4.0 bln of senior notes

July 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Says tranches including eur1.75 billion of 0.375% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2020

* Teva announces pricing of additional eur4.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of Actavis Generics

* Teva pharmaceutical says priced a debt offering by its special purpose finance subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands Ii B.V.

* Says tranches including eur1.50 billion of 1.125% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2024

* Says tranches including eur0.75 billion of 1.625% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)