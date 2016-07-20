BRIEF-Teva announces pricing of EUR4.0 bln of senior notes

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Says tranches including eur1.75 billion of 0.375% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2020
* Teva announces pricing of additional eur4.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of Actavis Generics
* Teva pharmaceutical says priced a debt offering by its special purpose finance subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands Ii B.V.
* Says tranches including eur1.50 billion of 1.125% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2024
* Says tranches including eur0.75 billion of 1.625% fixed rate senior notes maturing in 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)