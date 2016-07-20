版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering

July 20 BNC Bancorp

* BNC BANCORP announces commencement of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

