版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations appointed Gavin Southwell to serve as president of Co

July 20 Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* On July 20, 2016, board of directors appointed Gavin Southwell to serve as president of company

* Patrick McNamee's term as president will end on effective date, but McNamee will continue to serve as ceo - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐