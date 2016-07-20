版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-United Bancshares quarterly basic earnings per share $0.40

July 20 United Bancshares Inc :

* Quarterly basic earnings per share $0.40

* Declared a $0.11 per share cash dividend, payable to shareholders on September 15, 2016

* Cash dividend represents a 22% increase compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

