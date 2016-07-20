BRIEF-Horace Mann sees impact of Q2 severe weather to be $27-$28 mln

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Horace Mann Educators Corp :
* Horace mann estimates impact of q2 severe weather
* Estimates financial impact from weather-related catastrophe activity during three months ended june 30, will be $27 to $28 million
* Catastrophe losses were related to 14 catastrophe events, most significant being severe weather in texas and midwest
* Catastrophe estimate represents 17 to 18 percent points on estimated q2 2016 combined ratio, or about $0.42 to $0.44 per share after tax
* Experienced an increase in claim counts in auto, as adverse weather contributed to an increase in frequency
* Estimate q2 2016 property and casualty combined ratio will be between 111 and 112 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)