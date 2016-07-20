BRIEF-Horace Mann estimates impact of Q2 severe weather

July 20 Horace Mann Educators Corp :

* Estimate represents 17 to 18 percentage points on co's estimated q2 combined ratio, or about $0.42 to $0.44 per share after tax

* Estimates financial impact from weather-related catastrophe activity during q2 will total $27 to $28 million on a pre-tax basis

* Estimates q2 2016 property and casualty combined ratio will be between 111 and 112 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)