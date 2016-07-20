版本:
中国
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp qtrly net interest income $63.8 mln

July 20 Eagle Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly net interest income $63.8 million versus $57.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

