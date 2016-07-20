版本:
BRIEF-TCF Financial sets qtrly dividend of $0.075 per share

July 20 Tcf Financial Corp :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.075per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

