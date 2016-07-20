版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Citigroup sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share

July 20 Citigroup Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share

* Citigroup declares common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

