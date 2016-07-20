版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces an additional 1,686 acre land contract

July 20 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated tomoka announces an additional 1,686 acre land contract with Minto communities, for an age restricted master planned community in Daytona Beach, Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐