BRIEF-Nucor to acquire plate mill in Texas

July 20 Nucor Corp :

* Nucor to acquire plate mill in Texas

* Deal for $29 million

* Agreed to acquire Joy Global's steel plate mill in Longview, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

