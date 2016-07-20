版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Comstock metals announces $1 mln private placement of units

July 20 Comstock Metals Ltd

* Comstock announces $1 million private placement of units

* Proposed that each unit will be issued at a price of cad$0.25 per unit

* Comstock announces $1 million private placement of units Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

