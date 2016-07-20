版本:
BRIEF-JM Global Holding updates on board changes

July 21 Jm Global Holding Co :

* Says board increased size of board from five to seven and appointed Arthur B. Drogue and Shifu Zhao as class I directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

