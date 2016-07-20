版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Target names Ben Cook Senior Vice President, Global Logistics, Inventory Allocation and Replenishment

July 20 Target Corp

* Ben Cook joins the company July 24 and will relocate to Minneapolis

* Target names Ben Cook Senior Vice President, Global Logistics, Inventory Allocation and Replenishment

* Says Ben Cook will report to Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Logistics Officer, Arthur Valdez.

Source text - bit.ly/2abOH6M

Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐