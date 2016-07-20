BRIEF-Corelogic borrowed additional $525 mln on its term loan facility on July 18

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Corelogic Inc :
* Corelogic Inc says on July 18 borrowed an additional $525.0 million on its term loan facility under its existing amended and restated credit agreement
* Corelogic Inc says has option to request its existing or new lenders to increase aggregate amount of commitments by an additional $225.0 million
* Existing credit agreement consists of $1.333 billion of outstanding term loan and $550 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Says Term Loan Matures On, And Revolving Credit Facility Expires On, April 21, 2020 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)