公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Polaris Industries declares qtrly $0.55 per share dividend

July 20 Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris Industries Inc says declaration of a regular quarterly $0.55 per share cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

